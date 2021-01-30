At the event At the event, the organizing panel presented 165 Tet gifts, worth over VND 300 million, to policy and needy families and children under patron of border guard stations in Thuan Phuoc ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city. The gifts were donated by the Border Guard Command, the municipal Border Guard Command, the Department of Politics (the Military Region 5), The Border Command of Da Nang Port, enterprises, and benefactors. The program is one of many practical activities to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress. The organizing panel also aims to call on individuals, units, and benefactors to pay more attention to the quality of life of policy and disadvantaged households during the upcoming Tet holiday. Translated by Quynh Oanh

Spring program for disadvantaged people in Da Nang city have 207 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.