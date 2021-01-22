“Spring comes to flood-stricken people” program held in Quang Binh

A representative of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command presents gifts to Vo Thi Sau’s family in An Xa village, Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, Quang Binh. The program aims to encourage flood victims in Quang Binh to overcome difficulties to enjoy a cozy and happy lunar New Year, as well as support the Vietnam Coast Guard to firmly protect national sovereignty over seas and islands. As reported, Loc Thuy commune has been severely devastated by the recent floods in 2020. Many houses were deeply submerged in floodwater. The total damage has been estimated at over VND 82 billion. Therefore, a working delegation, led by Colonel Nguyen Van Hien, Deputy Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command, inquired after and presented gifts to disadvantaged people in the locality. Coast guards offer national flags to fishermen in Bo Trach district, Quang Binh. Particularly, the delegation handed over 55 gifts to disadvantaged policy families and poor students with excellent academic records in the communes of Quang Dong, Quang Trach, and Loc Thuy, in Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province. On the occasion, the mission also visited Cua Gianh storm shelter area for fishing boats in Bo Trach district and… Read full this story

