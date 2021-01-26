Nation SP Land execs taken into police custody The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,17:05 (GMT+7) SP Land execs taken into police custodyThe Saigon Times The Binh Duong police receive letters of denunciation from buyers of SP Land’s fake property projects. Director and deputy director of SP Land Real Estate Investment and Development JSC in Binh Duong Province have been detained for asset misappropriation – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – Le Thi Thanh, director of SP Land Real Estate Investment and Development JSC in Binh Duong Province, and Chau Quoc Teo, deputy director of the firm, have been detained for alleged asset misappropriation. The police of Binh Duong Province said that Thanh, aged 34, and Teo will be held in detention for four months for a further investigation, the local media reported. In August last year, the province’s investigators received 35 letters of denunciation, all claiming that SP Land sold land lots of scam property projects to residents and appropriated over VND14 billion. After numerous buyers, mainly workers, had hung banners denouncing SP Land cheated them and demanding the firm repay them, Thanh, the female resident of Ben Cat Town of Binh Duong Province, pledged to repay the buyers. However, she failed to make the… Read full this story

SP Land execs taken into police custody have 348 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.