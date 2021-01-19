Other News Solar power booms in the south By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,12:27 (GMT+7) Solar power booms in the south By Trung Chanh Solar panels are installed on the roof of a hotel in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – After several years of development, the total capacity of rooftop solar power in southern Vietnam has far surpassed the capacity of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, which was once the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, according to Doan Duc Hung, deputy general director of Vietnam Electricity’s Southern Power Corporation. “The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant’s capacity is approximately 3,000 MW, while the total rooftop solar power output of the southern region amounts to some 5,000 MW at present,” he said. Moreover, the total output of solar farms in the southern region has amounted to approximately 2,000 MW, five times larger than the Tri An Hydropower Plant’s capacity. “The figure showed that renewable energy has recently developed very fast in the southern region,” Hung concluded. According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), there were 101,029 rooftop solar power projects with a total installed capacity of nearly 9,296 MWp connected to the national grid as of late… Read full this story

Solar power booms in the south have 244 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.