Stock Market Small and mid-cap stocks hit ceiling prices The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,20:07 (GMT+7) Small and mid-cap stocks hit ceiling pricesThe Saigon Times A man looks at stock information on electronic boards. Investors poured a huge amount of cash into small and medium stocks today, January 14 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As strong selling dragged the VN-Index of the HCMC market down to the 1,180-point level this afternoon, January 14, investors started bottom fishing with a focus on small and mid-cap stocks, enabling the index to improve slightly at the close. With 258 stocks advancing and 173 others falling, the benchmark index added 1.35 points, or 0.11% versus the session earlier at 1,187.4. Trading volume on the southern bourse contracted nearly 5% at over 779 million shares while value dropped 6% at over VND17 trillion, including some VND1.7 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals. As investors poured a huge amount of cash into small and medium stocks, many of them hit their highest levels of the day, such as construction firm ROS and realty company HQC. ROS led the southern bourse by liquidity with 47.2 million shares changing hands and HQC ranked second with 33.1 million shares transacted…. Read full this story

Small and mid-cap stocks hit ceiling prices have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.