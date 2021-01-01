Sky is the limit for Vietnam’s growth

What has Vietnam achieved in socioeconomic development over the past year, with the ongoing pandemic hindering global progress? Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong While the pandemic has wide-based economic implications for countries all over the world and major economies are falling into deep recession, Vietnam has reported positive growth. This confirms the timeliness, accuracy, and efficiency of the government’s directions and administration in disease prevention, as well as the efforts of all levels, agencies, people, and businesses to carry out the dual targets of pandemic control and socioeconomic development. Accelerating the disbursement of investment has been one of the solutions to boost economic growth in 2020. What have been the highlights of investment into the economy this year, especially in terms of public funding? Such investment is the foundation for the development of manufacturing and business. However, the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and other global events has significantly decreased investment on a worldwide scale. The pandemic has reduced all investment activities from the private sector, as well as in foreign direct investment (FDI). Therefore, strengthening the disbursement of public investment is the best solution to stimulate investment demand, boost production, create more jobs, and maintain… Read full this story

