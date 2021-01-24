13th National Party Congress – new milestone in Việt Nam’s development processViệt Nam’s foreign policy greatly enhances the country’s position: expertNational Party Congress will guarantee present and future of Việt Nam: Cuban journalistArmed forces hold rehearsal in preparation for 13th National Party CongressDate for 13th National Party Congress announced Associate Prof. Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore SINGAPORE — Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Việt Nam has become one of the most impressive, optimistic and successful countries, a Singaporean scholar has said. In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters in Singapore, Associate Prof. Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, highlighted the country’s outstanding political stability. Việt Nam was among the countries in the world with the most successful economic growth over the past five years, which remained positive (nearly 3.0 per cent) in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. The economic growth had reflected the CPV’s sound policies as well as the balance between domestic and external trade, while demonstrating that domestic economic bases, whether agriculture and industry, had borne fruits. Singh… Read full this story

Singaporean scholar impressed by Việt Nam’s successes have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.