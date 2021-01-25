Silicon Valley investor lands in Đà Nẵng

A plan of the United States Enterprises plant. The central city’s industrial zones and hi-tech park authority has granted an investment licence to the United States Enterprises plant project worth US$110 million. Photo courtesy of DHPIZA ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City’s industrial zones and high-tech park authority (DHPIZA) has granted an investment licence to a semiconductor project worth US$110million from the firm United States Enterprises. Head of the DHPIZA, Phạm Trường Sơn, said the project was invested by the Hayward Quartz Technology Inc – a leading supplier supporting all major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the semiconductor business segment and an authorized quartz distributor and fabricator to all major raw material manufacturers from Silicon Valley in the US. Sơn said the project was the second-largest direct investment from the US after the Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace under the Universal Alloy Corporation of the US was built with an investment of US$170 million. He added the plant will focus on machining and fabrication specialists for quartz, ceramic and silicon and other materials such as aluminium oxide, mono and poly-crystalline silicon and sapphire. Investors begin flocking to the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park. The park was designed to offer hi-tech investors favourite conditions of investment and land…. Read full this story

