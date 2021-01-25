Show about ancient town to hit stage

Boats are decorated in designs from previous centuries in the Hoài River of Hội An. Photo courtesy Tấn Châu HỘI AN — Hội An will introduce the Hội An Show, a new art performance, at the Japanese Bridge from 8pm on January 30. The performance, directed by writer Nguyễn Quang Vinh, will see 150 artists, including 30 dancers, portraying the history of the ancient town from the 16th to 19th century. Vinh said the show would show the lifestyle of the busy trading port town from previous centuries as well as the development process of the city now– a tourism hub in central Việt Nam. The 65-min, which would be played both on stage, street dance and on boats, would offer a unique night performance among visitors after touring the Old Quarter. Vice chairman of the city Nguyễn Văn Lanh hoped the performance would be held every weekend as a regular art event for tourists. A banner of the Hội An Show. Photo courtesy Jenny Nguyen Earlier, Hội An launched the Wake-Up Hội An programme to revive the lantern decorations and tourism activities in the Old Quarter for Tết (Lunar New Year), and street art performance of Áo Dài (long dress) programme. Local authorities also agreed… Read full this story

