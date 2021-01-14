Short film screening and talk with directors

A collection of three short films by Vietnamese independent documentary filmmakers will be presented at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam on January 15. HÀ NỘI A collection of three short films by independent Vietnamese documentary filmmakers will be presented at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam tomorrow. The screening is the opening event of DOC CICADA 2021: The Southeast Asian Journal (No.2): Short Films Screening and Talk with Varan Vietnam’s Directors. Varan Vietnam is a group of Vietnamese independent documentary filmmakers following and practising a direct documentary style. Madam Phụng’s Last Journey (director Nguyễn Thị Thắm, 2014) and Finding Phong (director Trần Phương Thảo & Swann Dubus, 2015) are two most notable Varan Vietnam’s films that have been distributed at commercial theatres. The screening on Friday will feature Kiên (2006, director Đào Thanh Tùng), Bụi (2005, director Nguyễn Thị Thúy Quyên), and The Lion Dance (2005, director Đào Mộng Long). The programme is in Vietnamese, with English subtitles for the films and interpretation for the talk. The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is at 27 Quang Trung Street. VNS

