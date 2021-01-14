Short film screening and talk with directors

A collection of three short films by Vietnamese independent documentary filmmakers will be presented at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam on January 15. HÀ NỘI A collection of three short films by independent Vietnamese documentary filmmakers will be presented at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam tomorrow. The screening is the opening event of DOC CICADA 2021: The Southeast Asian Journal (No.2): Short Films Screening and Talk with Varan Vietnam’s Directors. Varan Vietnam is a group of Vietnamese independent documentary filmmakers following and practising a direct documentary style. Madam Phụng’s Last Journey (director Nguyễn Thị Thắm, 2014) and Finding Phong (director Trần Phương Thảo & Swann Dubus, 2015) are two most notable Varan Vietnam’s films that have been distributed at commercial theatres. The screening on Friday will feature Kiên (2006, director Đào Thanh Tùng), Bụi (2005, director Nguyễn Thị Thúy Quyên), and The Lion Dance (2005, director Đào Mộng Long). The programme is in Vietnamese, with English subtitles for the films and interpretation for the talk. The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is at 27 Quang Trung Street. VNS
- Toronto Film Festival Reveals Plan For Slimline 2020 Edition With Mix Of Physical & Digital Screenings; Kate Winslet, Idris Elba & Mark Wahlberg Movies Among First Wave
- London Film Festival Reveals Hybrid Physical & Online Format For 2020 Edition
- George Clooney's latest film a plea for help in south of Sudan
- From the Band to Beyoncé: concert films to fill the live music black hole
- Gina Prince-Bythewood: 'Films about black women are the hardest to get made'
- Martin Scorsese holds talks with Apple and Netflix to produce new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio after ballooning $200 million budget scares off Paramount
- Gautam Vasudev Menon to present Manasanamaha in Tamil
- Jake Tapper Talks About ‘The Outpost’ And What It Says About The Ongoing U.S. Mission In Afghanistan: Q&A
- London Film Festival Shifting to Virtual Edition for 2020
- The 70 best films on Amazon Prime to watch right now
Short film screening and talk with directors have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.