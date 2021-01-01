Shares gain at end of tumultuous year

A statue of a bull and bear outside the HCM City Stock Exchange. 2020 was thought to be an unhappy year as COVID-19 was ravaging and a series of concerns arose for the global economy, but for investors, this has been a happy year. — Photo hsx.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares settled higher on Thursday, the penultimate trading day in a phenomenal year of pandemic, recession and recovery. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.58 per cent to end Thursday session at 1,103.87 points. The index had lost 0.18 per cent to close the trade at 1,097.54 points. More than 527.8 million shares were traded on the southern bourse on Thursday, worth VNĐ10.8 trillion (US$466.2 million). Market breadth was positive with 290 gainers and 160 decliners. The large-cap tracker VN30-Index was up 1.1 per cent to 1,070.77 points. Nineteen of the 30 large-cap stocks in the VN30 basket increased while nine declined. “VN-Index remained in an uptrend for most of the transaction time and closed at the end of 2020 above 1,100 points. Meanwhile, foreign investors returned to be net buyers on the HoSE but still net sold on the HNX,” said BIDV Securities Co…. Read full this story

