A worker collects latex at a rubber plantation in Gia Lai. Vietnam Rubber Group – Joint Stock Company (GVR) hit the maximum intra-day loss on Tuesday. — VNS/VNA Photo Shares continued on a downwards trend on Tuesday with all sectors facing selling pressure. The VN-Index, the benchmark on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, decreased by 2.57 per cent to end Tuesday at 1,136.12 points. The index fell more than 3 per cent in the morning session. At the end of the session, 395 stock declined with 22 stocks hitting the maximum intra-day loss, while only 78 climbed. Another 23 stocks ended flat. In a daily report, Bao Viet Securities Co said the market’s correction pressure might continue in the next sessions. However, the VN-Index could recover in the later sessions of the week. In general, an accumulative fluctuation in the market can create a new price of under 1,200 point-zone in the short-term. Stock groups will also see clearer division according to companies’ fourth quarter results of last year. “In addition, the portfolios’ restructuring of indices such as the VN30-Index and VNFinLead also influenced the market in the last week of January,” the securities firm added. Large-cap stocks also… Read full this story

Shares fall again, VN-Index loses nearly 30 points have 276 words, post on bizhub.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.