Share value of Navetco doubles thanks to ASF vaccine success

Navetco expects to start commercial production of the ASF vaccine from the second quarter Since Navetco (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) successfully developed a vaccine for ASF and announced plans to begin commercial manufacturing in the second quarter, its shares increases 1.5 folds in just two weeks, doubling over the course of the past six months. Notably, on the transaction session of January 15, a day after the new were published, its shares went from VND67,200 to VND77,500 ($2.9-3.4). Since then, it has been increasing non-stop to touch VND103,000 ($4.48) on January 29. Vietnam is expected to start commercial production of the vaccine from the second quarter. Once the products are officially launched, Vietnam will become the first country in the world to be manufacturing a vaccine for ASF. The news elicited warm reception from the international community, with multiple comments of congratulations. “What very good news, hope Vietnam will provide the other Asian countries at a low price for this vaccine. We need it desperately”, “Good to hear that and I am excited to have it here in the Philippines particularly in Mindanao” (sic) are only two of the comments to VIR’s article on the news. Readers were also interested in… Read full this story
- Korea-U.S. Alliance Must Develop Based on Shared Values
- Riding on strong Q4 nos, over 50 BSE500 shares return in double-digits during June qtr
- Tencent becomes the first Chinese tech firm valued over $500B
- Nobel Prize winner zur Hausen: "The low vaccination rate is a great scandal!"
- Yes, you have to send a thank you note after your interview. Here's what to say
- 'She will protect herself and others': Richie McCaw's wife explains why she vaccinated their three-month-old daughter in a fiery Instagram post aimed at anti-vaxxer Taylor Winterstein
- Flu vaccine stockpile to double this season
- Call to extend HPV vaccine to boys as cancer rates soar
- 'Not good enough': 2 million UK boys to miss out on HPV vaccine
- HPV vaccine 'offers chance' of wiping out cervical cancer in rich countries
Share value of Navetco doubles thanks to ASF vaccine success have 328 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.