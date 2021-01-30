Share value of Navetco doubles thanks to ASF vaccine success

Navetco expects to start commercial production of the ASF vaccine from the second quarter Since Navetco (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) successfully developed a vaccine for ASF and announced plans to begin commercial manufacturing in the second quarter, its shares increases 1.5 folds in just two weeks, doubling over the course of the past six months. Notably, on the transaction session of January 15, a day after the new were published, its shares went from VND67,200 to VND77,500 ($2.9-3.4). Since then, it has been increasing non-stop to touch VND103,000 ($4.48) on January 29. Vietnam is expected to start commercial production of the vaccine from the second quarter. Once the products are officially launched, Vietnam will become the first country in the world to be manufacturing a vaccine for ASF. The news elicited warm reception from the international community, with multiple comments of congratulations. “What very good news, hope Vietnam will provide the other Asian countries at a low price for this vaccine. We need it desperately”, “Good to hear that and I am excited to have it here in the Philippines particularly in Mindanao” (sic) are only two of the comments to VIR’s article on the news. Readers were also interested in… Read full this story

