Financial Markets Seven local banks to issue domestic chip credit cards By Van Ly Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,18:24 (GMT+7) Seven local banks to issue domestic chip credit cards By Van Ly Representatives of the State Bank of Vietnam and local banks pose for a group photo at the launch` ceremony for domestic chip-enabled credit cards and prepaid cards on January 25 – PHOTO: VAN LY HANOI – Seven local banks and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam, or Napas, on January 25 jointly held a ceremony to launch domestic chip credit cards following the State Bank of Vietnam’s direction to promote cashless payments and fight black credit. The seven banks comprise the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, the Viet Capital Bank, the Asia Commercial Bank, the HCMC Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, the Bao Viet Bank, the Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank and the Vietnam Thuong Tin Commerical Joint Stock Bank. Addressing the launch event, Nguyen Kim Anh, Deputy Governor of the central bank, said that domestic chip credit cards issued by Vietnamese banks and finance businesses have some notable features, wherein cardholders can shop first and pay later with an interest-free period of up to 55 days. The domestic… Read full this story

