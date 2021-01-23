Science and technology one of the country’s major policies: official

Châu Văn Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology As the 13th National Party Congress draws near, Châu Văn Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, talks to the Vietnam News Agency about the expectations of science and technology for the country’s development Can you evaluate the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th Congress of the Party in science and technology? Regarding guidelines and directions, the 11th Party Congress issued Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW, dated October 31, 2012, ‘On scientific development. and technology for industrialisation and modernisation in the context of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration’. The resolution affirms the development and application of science and technology is the top national policy and is one of the most important motivations for socio-economic development and national defence. By the 12th congress, our Party continued to affirm the role and position of science and technology for the country’s development. Science and technology are really the top national policy, the most important driving force for the development of modern production, industrialisation and modernisation. Proper awareness of the Party’s leadership and direction, the Government’s drastic and timely implementation,… Read full this story

