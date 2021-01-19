Schools urged to prevent accidents during extracurricular activities

Students of the Tiên Điền Primary School join an extra activity in the central province of Hà Tĩnh. Students’ safety during extra activity should be considered the most important work. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Ngà HÀ NỘI — Accidents when students participate in extracurricular activities happen almost every year despite the best efforts of the education and training sector. Recently, two students died during extracurricular activities, including one who drowned in Bình Dương Province, while one died and two others were injured on a roller coaster in Ngọc Đảo Xanh tourist area in Phú Thọ Province. Bùi Văn Linh, director of the Department of Political Education and Student Affairs under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), said: “The ministry always considers ensuring school safety as an important political task”. He told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper that in the last five years, some 20 legal documents such as decrees, circulars, instructions and directives have been sent by the MoET to provincial People’s Committees to urge them to ensure students’ safety. Last year, after a 12th grader in Sóc Trăng Province died in an accident due to a bicycle fall during a trip to Đà Lạt City, the ministry called for an… Read full this story
