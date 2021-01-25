SCG builds outdoor community gym in Quang Binh

The launching ceremony of the outdoor community gym in Quang Binh province Aligned with the government’s direction that each province has a public playground to develop a healthy lifestyle amongst the communities, the project once again demonstrates SCG’s brand promise “Passion for Better Living” for each community where it operates. “The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the importance of health and wellness to everybody in society. It is acknowledged and guided by the government for each community to improve its immunity through the practice of sports and outdoor activities. SCG is therefore delighted to join hands with the Youth Union and the local communities of Quang Binh province to develop the SCG Outdoor Gym model, leveraging SCG’s expertise in cement-building materials and the passion of local people,” said Varongsit Marrat, deputy general director, SCG Cement Building Materials Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SCG, at the recent opening ceremony. “Despite the impact of the pandemic and the most recent storms that hit Quang Binh province heavily, the local people and SCG staff have joined hands to complete the project on time. This venue is expected to become a shared ground for the whole community, regardless of age or gender to practice sports and… Read full this story

