Hero Boy, a character in the short film, titled ‘When I Grow Up’, which will be shown to passengers on all flights of Vietnam Airlines. It aims to promote the reduction of rhino horn consumption. Photo courtesy Humane Society International ĐÀ NẴNG – The animal protection organisation Humane Society International and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines began a campaign against the consumption of rhino horn consumption by screening a short film, titled ‘When I Grow Up’, on all Vietnam Airlines flights as well as in premium airline lounges across Việt Nam. The film features Vietnamese primary school children sharing their big dreams for the future. The film is an emotionally charged commercial to reduce demand for rhino horn among affluent air travellers in the hope of reducing demand for rhino horn in Việt Nam which will help to ultimately end the poaching of rhinos in Africa. “Our rhino horn reduction commercial will run consecutively for a six-month period starting January 2021. By reaching the targeted demographic of mostly affluent air travellers with our tailored campaign messages, we expect to achieve demand-reduction results. We strongly believe that reducing rhino horn demand will reduce the number of rhinos poached in Africa,” said Thẩm Hồng Phượng, HSI Việt Nam country director. Dr. Teresa Telecky, vice… Read full this story

‘Say No’ to rhino horn consumption in Việt Nam have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.