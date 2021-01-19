By Michael Piro – COO, Indochina Capital Despite 2020’s problems, foreign direct investment (FDI) has been pouring into Vietnam’s secondary cities. According to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the top FDI destinations by the number of new projects in 2020 include Bac Ninh, Binh Duong; meanwhile Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and Haiphong are among the top six destinations in terms of new registered FDI. Combined with the limited land banks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, this presents an opportunity for secondary and tertiary regions and drives local and foreign developers to look beyond major cities to explore new frontiers. It should be remembered that years ago, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc Island, and Danang were unfamiliar to foreign developers, yet today these cities are responsible for some of Vietnam’s highest FDI inflows. Foreign developers with experience in Vietnam are considering expansion to the satellite cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, as well as broader areas of central districts as ring roads continue to develop. New projects are emerging in Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Vinh Phuc, and Bac Ninh. Developers looking into such areas are currently focused on two segments: industrial and… Read full this story

Satellite towns with purpose have 314 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.