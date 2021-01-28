Samsung HCMC converted to export processing enterprise

On January 27, the management board of Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) awarded the adjustment certificate to Samsung HCMC CE Complex Electronics Co., Ltd. (SEHC) to transform from researching and developing natural science and technology, into an export processing enterprise. Specifically, Samsung will conduct research and develop high-tech electronic products and equipment, as well as advanced software for export. To transform into an export processing enterprise, SEHC will operate under the form of “an enterprise specialising in manufacturing products for export and operating in a high-tech zone”. However, in order to be eligible for this transformation, Samsung will have to keep export value above 90 per cent of its revenue. Samsung HCMC CE Complex at SHTP. Photo: Le Toan According to the SHTP Management Board, this transformation was based on the government’s Resolution No.149/NQ-CP dated October 10, 2020. Resolution 149’s Article 7 stipulated that, “The government agrees to allow SEHC to be converted into an export processing enterprise based on the submission of the local People’s Committee to facilitate the company’s expansion in Vietnam and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam-based enterprises in the global market.” Previously in September 2020, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee submitted to the prime minister to approve… Read full this story
