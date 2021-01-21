Sabeco launches Tết CSR programmes

The launching ceremony for the “Tết Gắn Kết” programme in HCM City. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has recently launched “Tết Gắn Kết”, a Tết corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme that represents the next phase of the “Rise with Việt Nam” programme. The programme, a continuation of SABECO’s collaboration with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VCGL), local government partners and other stakeholders, will distribute funds raised by the relay “Rise with Việt Nam” to benefit 4,200 Vietnamese workers who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. From the more than VNĐ5.2 billion (US$226,000) raised by the relay “Rise with Việt Nam”, the “Tết Gắn Kết” programme will distribute around VNĐ4.2 billion ($182,600) to Vietnamese workers who fit VGCL’s beneficiary selection criteria. “The Rise With Việt Nam programme enables Sabeco, together with their partners, to give back to the community, especially during this challenging period,” said Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO. “With this, we hope that we will be able to help Vietnamese workers who have been affected by COVID-19 and their families celebrate a more bountiful and meaningful Tết holiday.” “Tết Gắn Kết” programme will be able to distribute the funds directly to Vietnamese workers in a transparent and efficient manner. The distribution across 28 provinces nationwide is… Read full this story

