Russia’s AVG Capital to develop $1.4 billion pork processing complex in Thanh Hoa

Russia’s AVG Capital will develop a complex of pig farms in Thanh Hoa Covering an area of 1,000 hectares, the complex is designed to produce five million pigs a year. The complex will boast 43 commercial pig farms and three hybrid pig farms, a mixed feed factory with a capacity of two million tonnes per year, as well as a slaughterhouse and processing plant with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year. The representative of AVG Capital is committed to complying with local regulations, especially environmental protection standards. Once completed, the project will bring benefits to Thanh Hoa, creating jobs for the locals and contributing to the province’s economic development. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Thi, Deputy Chairman of Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, highly appreciated the investment of AVG Capital to implement the project. Thanh Hoa always welcomes investors to the locality. The province is committed to accompanying investors and creating the most favourable conditions for investors to research and implement projects here. AVG Capital Partners is a private equity firm that is based in Moscow, Russia. The firm primarily seeks to invest in the agribusiness, technologies, real estate, and energy sectors. It invests in the latest technologies to substantially improve farming efficiency…. Read full this story

