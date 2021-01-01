Nicolas Audier, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam’s (EuroCham) members have appreciated the government’s swift and effective handling of COVID-19. This pandemic has hit markets and enterprises around the world, including in Vietnam. However, its impact here has been mitigated thanks to the proactive efforts of the government to protect both lives and livelihoods. These actions have helped companies to weather the storm of COVID-19 and now open for business which would be much more difficult in lots of other economies around the world that continue to struggle with the virus. Back in the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 first started to spread around the world, EuroCham asked its members about their perceptions of its impact in our Business Climate Index (BCI). The BCI is a regular barometer of EuroCham members and their perceptions of the trade and investment environment. Each quarter, it tracks the performance of EuroCham’s member companies and their perceptions of the economic outlook in Vietnam. In that period, three-quarters of European business leaders saw their costs increase as a result of COVID-19, while two-thirds saw their orders fall and 60 per cent had lost revenue…. Read full this story

Restoring confidence after a challenging year have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.