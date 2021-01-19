Nation Renovated restaurant on Ma Pi Leng Pass asked to suspend operations The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,12:32 (GMT+7) Renovated restaurant on Ma Pi Leng Pass asked to suspend operationsThe Saigon Times The Ma Pi Leng Panorama before and after renovation – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Ma Pi Leng Panorama, a seven-story restaurant illegally built on the Ma Pi Leng Pass in Ha Giang Province, has been asked to suspend operations as the renovation of the restaurant was not carried out on par with an architecture plan approved by the local authorities, said the provincial Department of Construction. The department has reported its inspection results related to the restaurant’s renovation to the provincial government, Le Thanh Son, deputy director of the department, said on January 18, reported VnExpress. The provincial government agreed with the department’s request that the restaurant has to suspend operations until its renovation sticks to the approved architecture plan. Also, the restaurant’s investor was instructed to demolish parts of four floors that stick out toward the Nho Que River, Son said. Late last month, the department set up a team to inspect the renovation of the restaurant, which discovered that the building’s roof was nearly two meters higher than that… Read full this story
