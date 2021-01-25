The WWF’s assessment urges banks to accelerate ESG efforts The World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) 2020 Sustainable Banking Assessment (SUSBA), which now includes five Japanese and five South Korean banks together with 38 ASEAN banks, finds that the banks assessed have made progress in integrating environmental and social considerations into their financing activities, but still have large gaps that leave their portfolios vulnerable to risks arising from climate change and nature loss. The assessment is based on a framework covering six aspects (purpose, policies, processes, people, products, and portfolio) of overall ESG integration (environmental, social, governance) and new Sectors & Issues deep-dive analysis on sector policies. SUSBA 2020 marks the fourth assessment by the WWF and it has found a significant level of progress with over 75 per cent of ASEAN banks making some improvement, and almost 30 per cent improving on at least 10 per cent of the assessment criteria from 2019. While there was a doubling of ASEAN banks fulfilling at least half of the 70 criteria, from four to eight, this remains a small proportion. 45 per cent of banks fulfilled less than a quarter of the criteria, compared to 51 per cent last year. While Korean… Read full this story

Regional banks need to accelerate ESG efforts amid improvements in sustainability have 310 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.