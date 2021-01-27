Reflect Respect Celebrate on Australia Day 2021

To mark Australia Day (January 26), Việt Nam News introduces a story by Andrew Barnes, Chargé d’Affaires of the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam Today is Australia Day, a day when we celebrate all the things we love about Australia: our stunning landscape, our lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy and particularly our people. As one of the world’s most multicultural nations, diversity is part of our social fabric, and Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions that people of all backgrounds have made to the country. Despite the challenges raised by COVID-19, and the ongoing difficulties it presents around the world, we are fortunate to still be able to celebrate Australia Day this year, both in Australia and Việt Nam. Here at the Embassy in Hà Nội and at the Consulate-General in HCM City we will be running our annual BBQs and look forward to celebrating with the community here, while many of those back home will join local or private events. Charge d’Affaires Andrew Barnes in a meeting with representatives from CARE and Lien Viet Bank at the launch of a new App to help domestic workers access financial services on December 1st, 2020. Courtesy Photo of the embassy… Read full this story

