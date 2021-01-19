Reference exchange rate up VND 10 at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND 23,128/USD and the floor rate VND 21,784/USD. (Photo for illustration) The opening hour rates at major commercials stayed rather stable. Both Vietcombank and BIDV maintained the same rates as on March 16, with the buying rate listed at VND 22,725/USD and selling rate at VND 22,795/USD at both banks. Meanwhile the rates listed at Vietinbank went up VND 3 to VND 22,728/USD (buying) and VND 22,795/USD (selling). Source: VNA

