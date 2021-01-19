With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND 23,128/USD and the floor rate VND 21,784/USD. (Photo for illustration) The opening hour rates at major commercials stayed rather stable. Both Vietcombank and BIDV maintained the same rates as on March 16, with the buying rate listed at VND 22,725/USD and selling rate at VND 22,795/USD at both banks. Meanwhile the rates listed at Vietinbank went up VND 3 to VND 22,728/USD (buying) and VND 22,795/USD (selling). Source: VNA
- Spot On: Virtual gaming's elusive exchange rates
- Glitch on Steam market’s exchange rate forces Valve to shut down the system to fix it
- Bitcoin Exchange Rate: Price of Virtual Currency Remains Strong Despite Bankruptcy, Theft, Suicide
- Dauntless Cell Fusion Guide – Exchange Rates, Ace Chips
- Could you reach rank 50 of Red Dead Online in 10 weeks? It sounds easy… but our first week has been a mild disaster
- GTA 5 Bonus Week Begins to Celebrate Biker Update's Launch
- PSN Holiday Sale, First Week Begins
- New Destiny 2 Weapon Now Available As Faction Rally's Victory Week Begins
- 2015 Steam Summer Sale: Day 10, Encore begins
- Warframe's spooky Halloween week begins today with new skins, weapon & tactical alert
Reference exchange rate up VND 10 at week’s beginning have 203 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.