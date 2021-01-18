Red Sunday blood donation festival kicks off in Hà Nội

Many young people donate blood at the Chủ nhật đỏ 2021 (Red Sunday) blood donation festival at the Hà Nội University of Technology in Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — Thousands of people, mainly young people and students, attended the Chủ nhật đỏ 2021 (Red Sunday) blood donation festival, which opened at the Hà Nội University of Technology in Hà Nội on Sunday. With the theme “Donating blood to save people – Your Life and My Life”, the annual event is organised by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, the National Steering Committee on Traffic Safety and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusions (NIHBT). The annual event has become a meaningful humanitarian activity on a national scale, aiming to handle blood shortages during the Tết (Lunar New Year) period. Speaking at the event, Lê Xuân Sơn, Editor-in-Chief of Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper, Head of the Red Sunday 2021 organising committee, said that this year’s Red Sunday was held early and will end later than every year with an aim to collect more blood for emergencies and treatment during and after the coming Tết. A student donates blood at the13th Red Sunday in Hà Nội on Sunday.— VNS Photo Thanh… Read full this story

