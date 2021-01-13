Quyết wins Golden Ball 2020

Nguyễn Văn Quyết (left) and Cù Thị Huỳnh Như pose with their Golden Ball awards. Photo courtesy of organisers Football HÀ NỘI – Nguyễn Văn Quyết won the 2020 Golden Ball award for the most valuable player of the year on Tuesday in a ceremony in HCM City. Striker Quyết, captain of Hà Nội FC, secured 526 points to overcome defenders Bùi Tiến Dũng (162 points) and Quế Ngọc Hải (124 points), both of Viettel, to take the first Golden Ball of his career. He previously came second in 2014 and 2015. “I have been waiting for years to have the chance to take this honour for the first time,” said the 29-year-old Quyết. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to my coaches, teammates and supporters who have trained, competed with and encouraged me. They have helped me a lot to win this title.” The award went to Quyết after his outstanding performances for five-time champion Hà Nội FC last season. Under his leadership, the team won the National Cup, finished second in the V.League 1 and won the Super National Cup for the fourth time. He was voted the best player of Hà Nội while named the best player of… Read full this story

