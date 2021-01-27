Infrastructure Quang Tri to start work on airport project this year The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,18:33 (GMT+7) Quang Tri to start work on airport project this yearThe Saigon Times Passengers board a plane at HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Quang Tri Province is determined to begin work on an airport project in 2021 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – After receiving approval from the Ministry of Transport over its detailed plan for an airport project, Quang Tri Province is set to begin work on the airport in 2021. Le Duc Tien, vice chairman of the provincial government, confirmed to the local media on January 26 that the Ministry of Transport had made a decision passing its detailed plan to build the Quang Tri airport. Accordingly, the Quang Tri government asked the T &T Group to draw up a prefeasibility study report for the project. The province will wait until many investors join in the construction in June and hold an auction, Tien said, asserting that the province will break ground on the airport, which is set to cost some VND8 trillion, this year. The airport project is expected to contribute to the province’s socio-economic growth, Tien said. The projected Quang Tri… Read full this story

