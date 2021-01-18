Quảng Bình Province approves 35 investment projects

A view of the Sơn Đoòng Cave in the central province of Quảng Bình. The province has agreed a huge investment package worth nearly US$4 billion. — VNA/VNS Photo QUẢNG BÌNH — Thirty-five investment projects have been given the green light by the central province of Quảng Bình at a conference yesterday. The projects will help boost trade, tourism and urban development with a total investment capital of about VNĐ93 trillion (US$3.96 billion). Of the 35 projects, 13 were awarded investment policies, including outstanding ones with large total investments such as Quảng Trạch II Thermal Power Plant Project invested by Vietnam Electricity (VNĐ48 trillion), and Vĩnh Hưng high-class resort, sports, commercial and entertainment resort (VNĐ2.7 trillion). The People’s Committee of Quảng Bình Province also signed investment memorandums to 22 projects of 17 investors with a total investment of nearly VNĐ70 trillion. In which, the largest is the Phúc Lộc Thọ wind power plant project by the joint venture of Đồng Tâm Group Joint Stock Company and Quadran International Company of Lucia Group (France) with a total investment of VNĐ28 trillion. Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng, representatives from the province’s authorities, as well as 500 local and foreign investors, business… Read full this story

