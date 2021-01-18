PV GAS inaugurates schools in Kon Tum

At the inauguration ceremony The two schools, Mang Den Kindergarten and Mang Den Secondary School, were constructed at a total cost of VND 12 billion. The kindergarten with eight rooms, a mess hall, and other facilities can accommodate 280 children while the secondary school with two two-storey blocks, each consisting of six rooms can accommodate 420 students. These schools are fully equipped with new teaching and learning equipment that will meet the demands of both teachers and students. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, PV GAS’s Deputy General Director said that the construction of these schools manifests the efficiency of the corporation’s social welfare activities conducted in Kon Tum and other needy provinces nationwide, contributing to benefiting local communities. On behalf of the teachers and students of the two schools, Hoang Ngoc Dang, headmaster of Mang Den Secondary School thanked PV GAS for supporting the construction of these schools in particular and the disadvantaged and remote district of Kon Plong in general. He promised to bring into full play PV GAS-sponsored facilities and equipment. Translated by Song Anh

