Pullman Phu Quoc, a resort that breaths the southwest coast of Pearl island

Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort is like a fish heading to the Gulf of Thailand Opened in August last year, Pullman Phu Quoc is the leading Pullman brand resort located on the southwest coast of the Pearl Island, only about a 10-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport. Inspired by the bustling fishing villages of Phu Quoc, Salvador Pérez Arroyo, a Spanish architect, has designed the resort after a fish swimming in the sea. The hub area is the head, the swimming pool is the body of the fish, while the buildings on the sides are the fins and the main building the tail. From another angle, the buildings by the sea bring to mind waves that lay over the pristine beaches of the Pearl Island – a destination high on the bucket lists of many global tourists. In addition, the sea breeze also has a strong symbolic presence throughout the resort, from the spiral staircase in the lobby to the ceiling lights in the guest rooms. The key highlight that brings this impressive design to life is the green spaces with a multitude of tropical plants. Green trees cover 80 per cent of the more than 6 hectares of the resort and 170…

