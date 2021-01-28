Prowess of a tiger, voice of a nightingale: Legendary tenor passes away

HÀ NỘI — “If I were a bird, I would be a white dove (the symbol of peace), as I am a man, I would die for my homeland,” go the lyrics of Tự Nguyện, and they probably say it all about the life and career of the late Nguyễn Trung Kiên. The patriotic song, written by Trương Quốc Khánh, was one of many Trung Kiên sang in his youthful days before growing up to be one of the Việt Nam’s greatest artists. Trung Kiên sadly passed away in Hà Nội on Wednesday at the age of 82 due to kidney failure but leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten. The artiste Born in the Year of the Tiger, 1938, at 16, the young Trung Kiên passed the test to study at the then Hà Nội Music School, today’s Hà Nội Academy of Music. From 1958 to 1961, he studied with visiting Russian professors in Hà Nội, who discovered his talent with his voice as a tenor. In 1962, he was among the young talented youths who got to study at the then National Conservatory of Music named P.I. Tchaikovsky in Kiev in what was then the Soviet Union. Trained at the Kiev Conservatory, a top performing arts centre in… Read full this story
