Prospects remain bright over dented remittance inflows Based on forecasts from the World Bank as well as information from commercial banks and organisations working on inward remittance transfer, the inward remittance volume to Vietnam may have reached as much as $15.5 billion in 2020, placing the country ninth among the top 10 inward remittance recipients worldwide. Vietnam averaged a 35.6-per-cent hike a year during 2016-2020 compared to the 2011-2015 period. The figure more than tripled since 2000-2010 and shot up by nearly 22 times compared to 1993-2000. The overseas remittance volume to Vietnam last year was almost 110-fold compared to that in 1993, the first year such information in the country was notified. Since 1993, Vietnam received around $182.65 billion worth in total inward remittance, averaging $7.084 billion annually. Overall in the past decade, except in 2009 during a global financial crisis and 2020’s woes with COVID-19, inward remittance to Vietnam saw an on-year constant rise. The inward remittance structure has also been transforming in a positive direction, with capital volume mainly coming from overseas Vietnamese and from the country’s labourers sent abroad on contract for work. About 4.5 million overseas Vietnamese are living in about 100 countries and territories,… Read full this story
