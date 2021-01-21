Propzy to support start-up

A Propzy booth at a conference on technology in HCM City on Monday. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân HCM CITY — Proptech company Propzy is offering to provide technical support to start-ups from this year. John Lê, its founder, said the company would share its experiences in becoming a successful start-up including the seeding process and how to raise capital with start-ups. The start-up support programme will also connect them with mentors for support in term of technology, finance, marketing, and sales. “We are ready to share our experiences with you to start a Vietnamese career and build a successful business,” Lê who has 20 years of experience in start-up development in the US and Việt Nam, said. A Propzy Hub will be established in February to develop a convenient working space for start-ups, he revealed. Established in 2015, Propzy is a real estate technology business which has successfully raised US$37 million from foreign investors like Gaw Capital and SoftBank, who poured $25 million in series A funding. The other investors include Next Billion Ventures, RHL Ventures, Breeze, FEBE Ventures, RSquare and Insignia. Propzy is a leader in the proptech industry and provides transparent online real-estate services. It is considered a pioneer in bringing the ‘FIRE tech’ solution… Read full this story

