Profit-taking throws main index into negative territory

An investor looks at his laptop while sitting in a securities firm. The VN-Index ended its eight-day winning streak due to strong profit-taking today, January 13 – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – After the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange had beat the 1,200-point level for the first time in three years, approaching the highest closing record of 1,204.33 points set in 2018, the main index ended its eight-day winning streak due to strong profit taking today, January 13.

With 193 winners and 254 losers, the benchmark index shedded 6.23 points, or 0.52% against Tuesday at 1,185.05. Trade on the southern bourse improved 13.8% in volume and 15% in value at nearly 820 million shares and over VND18 trillion, including some VND2.5 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals.

Many major bank stocks lost, with VCB, BID, MBB, ACB dropping by 0.57-0.83% and STB, TPB, MSB contracting over 1.4%. Some other lenders inched up, with EIB expanding 6.44% to its ceiling price of VND21,500 and VPB rising 2.29%. In this group, lender STB took the lead by liquidity…

