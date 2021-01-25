Nation Preparatory session of 13th National Party Congress held The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 25, 2021,11:49 (GMT+7) Preparatory session of 13th National Party Congress heldThe Saigon Times Delegates approve the agenda of the preparatory session of the 13th National Party Congress – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A preparatory session for the 13th National Party Congress was held today, January 25, at the National Conference Center in Hanoi, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates, who represented more than 5.1 million Party members across the country. The number of delegates is 80 people more than the number in the previous congress and the highest in the 13 congresses, according to the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission. At the preparatory session, the agenda of the 13th National Party Congress and election regulations will be approved. As planned, the 13th National Party Congress will be opened tomorrow, January 26, and wrap up on February 2, during which socio-economic development policies for the 2021-2025 period and orientations until 2030 with a vision to 2045 will be finalized. Share with your friends:

