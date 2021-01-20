Preparations for virtual national conference on general election discussed

General Secretary of the NA and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc According to General Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, the conference, which is slated for January 21, will listen to reports on the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive 45-CT/TW regarding the leadership over the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, and relevant documents. Phuc, who is also head of the NEC’s Office, assigned tasks to relevant agencies and units, asking them to work closely together to ensure the success of the conference. At the meeting, participants underlined that the conference is an important event held on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress. They stressed the need for careful preparations for the conference as well as the ensuring of its safety and security. Source: VNA
