Preparations for signing cooperation agreements with China and Cambodia reviewed

At the meeting According to information released at the event, due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperation agreements between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense and Chinese Ministry of Public Security and between the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Royal Cambodian Army and the General Department of National Police under the Cambodian Ministry of Interior will be signed at an appropriate time. Over the past time, the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense have been working together to make thorough preparations for the signing of the agreements. At the event, General Chien asked the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Department of Foreign Relations to continue the preparations for the signing of those agreements, which are expected to contribute to strengthening Vietnam’s relationships with both China and Cambodia. He also urged the units to flexibly take full advantage of digital platforms to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from affecting external defense relations in general and external border relations in particular. Translated by Tran Hoai

