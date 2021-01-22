Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang made the request while chairing a conference on ensuring combat readiness and security during the 13th National Party Congress on January 20 in Hanoi.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang speaking at the meeting

General Giang also asked defense agencies and military units to strictly exercise COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and foster cooperation with both civilian and military forces to ensure security and absolute safety at the important national event.

According to a report by the Department of Military Operations under the General Staff, units in the whole military have embraced and strictly carried out decisions of the sub-committee for the organization of the 13th National Party Congress and plans on ensuring security during the event. They strictly maintained combat readiness and duty regulations and prepared personnel and equipment for the mission.

The Hanoi Capital Command is cooperating with agencies and units stationed in the city to practice protection scenarios to ensure security and safety during the event.

Speaking at the conference, General Giang praised the whole military for preparing personnel, equipment, and vehicles to ensure security during the 13th National Party Congress. Giang said that together with practicing protection plans, defense agencies and military units should closely follow situations in their designated areas, including airspace, borderlines, and seas and islands, so as to make recommendations for leaders of the Ministry of National Defense and the General Staff to deal with any circumstances in a timely and effective manner.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang inspecting combat readiness at Brigade 144

On the same day, General Giang led a mission of the Ministry of National Defense to inspect combat readiness at Brigade 144 under the General Staff prior to the 13th National Party Congress.

Praising Brigade 144’s full preparations for ensuring security during the 13th National Party Congress, Giang asked the unit to enhance inspection to ensure safety at its depots and barracks and closely follow political security and public order situations. He urged relevant agencies of the Ministry of National Defense and Brigade 144 to adjust and provide additional military equipment and technical devices to better meet the requirements of the missions.

Translated by Tran Hoai