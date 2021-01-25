Pop-up and painting workshop ‘Art in a Bottle’

A painting workshop on the theme ‘Art in a Bottle’ will be held by Xưởng Merin on Saturday, January 23. — Photo courtesy of Xưởng Merin HÀ NỘI — The Đà Lạt-based L’atelier, concept design and clothing brand Xưởng Merin will have a pop-up event and workshop in Hà Nội this weekend. Taking place at Tender Bar at 8/29 Nguyễn Chí Thanh Street, the event will showcases products by Xưởng Merin such as clothes, handmade leather items, handmade soap and indigo scarves. In addition, during the visit to Hà Nội, Merin will also organise a painting workshop on the theme ‘Art in a Bottle’ with acrylic on canvas. According to Merin, drawing is for relaxing and fun. Art therapy is a painting school, which can heal, soothe the soul and can help to relax and offers tender moments. With the motto ‘Take care of your soul, don’t let it get dark’, Merin focuses on manual and creative activities, such as painting, sewing, embroidery, pottery making and tree planting. The workshop will start at 9.30am on Saturday, January 23. Limit: 5-10 people. Fee: VNĐ400,000 (including drinking water and painting materials). To join, message the Facebook page of Xưởng Merin. VNS

