According to the State Bank, the local banking sector has proactively taken a raft of measures to expand credit serving production and business, and people’s diverse living requirements. This has supplemented the Ministry of Public Securities’ concerted efforts in pushing back black credit. More than 38 million needy households and other policy beneficiaries received loans from VBSP in the past 18 years One important factor in the fight against black credit and providing residents with timely capital sources are preferential lending programmes of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP). As of now, aside from commercial credit, VBSP is deploying dozens of concessionary credit programmes to support the production, business, and consumption of needy people, policy beneficiaries, and those from ethnic minorities. As of September 30, total outstanding balances from policy credit surpassed VND223.207 trillion ($9.7 billion), with nearly 6.5 million needy, near-poor households, and other policy beneficiaries still held the loans. VBSP has been carrying out more than 20 policy credit programmes where credit quality has been put at foremost importance. The rate of non-performing debts is always kept below 1 per cent of the total loan balances (0.7 per cent at present). Many poor households got access to low-cost… Read full this story

Policy credit helps push back black credit have 279 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.