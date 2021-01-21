PM wants old motorbikes off the streets

An old motorcycle carrying construction material on Hà Nội’s street. — VNA/VNS Photo Đăng Sơn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked the Ministry of Transport to work with localities to take old motor vehicles that do not meet circulation standards off the roads. Exhaust emissions from old and raggedy motorbikes have been blamed as one of the causes of air pollution and safety risks in big cities such as Hà Nội and HCM City. Data from the Hà Nội People’s Committee shows there are more than 5.7 million motorcycles in use in the city, nearly half of which are old motorcycles manufactured before the year 2000. There are more than 730,000 cars and many vehicles from other provinces that regularly travel into the city, causing a great deal of pollution. Motorbikes also account for 80-90 per cent of the total carbon monoxide and high hydrocarbon and 50 per cent of the total nitrogen oxide emitted from all road motor vehicles. Old motor vehicles emit much greater levels of toxic gases than those that are maintained periodically. These pollutants greatly affect the quality of the urban air environment and directly affect people’s health. In 2010, then Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng… Read full this story

