PM Phúc urged for calm, swift action as 84 new community cases of COVID-19 detected

Health workers in protective suits disinfect the residence of the new community case of COVID-19 in Hồng Hà District, Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province early Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 82 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the community – all connected to the two new cases reported early Thursday morning, health officials have confirmed. Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam revealed the news at an emergency government meeting held this morning at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, where the 13th National Party Congress is taking place. This has been the biggest jump in community cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Đam said so far contact tracing has been basically completed and the pandemic control network has been reactivated at the highest levels in the two northern provinces of Hải Dương and Quảng Ninh where the new clusters were detected. The swift testing drive was carried out after the Japanese authorities informed the Vietnamese about a female worker from Hải Dương who tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus after her arrival in Japan on January 17. Hải Dương Centre for Disease Control confirmed 72 positive cases in addition to…

