PM orders lockdown of Chí Linh City, Vân Đồn int’l airport over major COVID-19 clusters

A checkpoint set up in Quảng Ninh Province on Thursday after a major cluster of COVID-19 infections were detected. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc issued a directive on Thursday ordering a 21-day lockdown of a northern city of 2 million people and the closure of a large international airport, following the detection of major clusters of community COVID-19 cases. The 84 new cases reported earlier Thursday morning represent the biggest increase of local transmission cases in Việt Nam since the pandemic began, the directive noted, adding that the many cases found in Hải Dương Province with a highly transmissible variant of the virus first reported in the UK might lead to widespread infections. The lockdown of Chí Linh City in Hải Dương Province, where cases of the new variant of coronavirus in the community were announced earlier Thursday morning – and likely more to come – was in effect starting at noon on Thursday. Residents are asked to stay home and only leave their places of residence for essential needs (buying food, medicines, or medical emergencies), go to work (at agencies, factories, business and service establishments deemed essential and not told to close down), and other emergencies. Outside the… Read full this story

