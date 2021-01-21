Other News Phu Quoc Airport stops using loudspeakers for announcements The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,15:15 (GMT+7) Phu Quoc Airport stops using loudspeakers for announcementsThe Saigon Times Passengers wait at the Phu Quoc International Airport. The airport has stopped making flight announcements through loudspeakers to reduce noise from January 20 – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Phu Quoc International Airport has stopped making flight announcements using loudspeakers to reduce noise from January 20 and all information related to flights is now displayed on screens. The only announcement being made via the loudspeaker system is gate change information, VietnamPlus news site reported. To support passengers in updating the flight status in the initial stage, Vietnam Airlines has mapped out a plan to adopt some new methods of announcement at the airport. Accordingly, 13 big announcement boards for the halting of public announcements via loudspeakers have been placed at check-in counters, security counters, lounges and boarding gates of the passenger terminal so that passengers can actively update information about their flights through the airport’s flight information display system. The system has been upgraded to ensure information can be provided accurately and immediately. Besides, employees at the counters were told to inform passengers of the halt…. Read full this story

