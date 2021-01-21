Other News Phu Quoc Airport stops using loudspeakers for announcements The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,15:15 (GMT+7) Phu Quoc Airport stops using loudspeakers for announcementsThe Saigon Times Passengers wait at the Phu Quoc International Airport. The airport has stopped making flight announcements through loudspeakers to reduce noise from January 20 – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Phu Quoc International Airport has stopped making flight announcements using loudspeakers to reduce noise from January 20 and all information related to flights is now displayed on screens. The only announcement being made via the loudspeaker system is gate change information, VietnamPlus news site reported. To support passengers in updating the flight status in the initial stage, Vietnam Airlines has mapped out a plan to adopt some new methods of announcement at the airport. Accordingly, 13 big announcement boards for the halting of public announcements via loudspeakers have been placed at check-in counters, security counters, lounges and boarding gates of the passenger terminal so that passengers can actively update information about their flights through the airport’s flight information display system. The system has been upgraded to ensure information can be provided accurately and immediately. Besides, employees at the counters were told to inform passengers of the halt…. Read full this story
- InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort wins big at World Travel Awards
- Phu Quoc allocated more than 2,000ha of land to 85 projects
- Google officially stops using DMOZ for source of search results snippets
- Volkswagen Pledges To Stop Using Animals For Diesel Testing
- Hillary Clinton promises to stop using the word ‘illegal’ to refer to immigrants
- Should we stop using the term “pseudoscience”?
- FIA orders Ferrari to stop using camera cooling bag
- Home Builders Stop Using Racist, Gender-Biased Phrase ‘Master Bedroom’
- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler asks Donald Trump to stop using his music
- When people use cannabis do they stop using other drugs?
Phu Quoc Airport stops using loudspeakers for announcements have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.