Phở hồng, a must-try dish in Bắc Hà

Nguyễn Thanh Hà I've known about phở hồng (pink phở) in the northwestern province of Lào Cai's Bắc Hà Town for a long time but only recently got a chance to try it. I entered a phở shop named Lý Thi on Nà Cồ Street of Bắc Hà Town packed with customers too busy enjoying their phở to notice a stranger like me coming in. An aromatic bowl of Bắc Hà's phở hồng (pink noodles). — Photo sapalaocai.com I asked the shop owner for a bowl of phở and five minutes later, a server brought me a hot bowl of phở which was so attractive due to its colours, with pink noodles, red chilli, green fresh onion, yellow chicken skin and white chicken meat. Despite the cold outside, I felt much warmer after my first spoonfuls of the sweet broth, with the fragrant and soft chicken and noodles. The shop seller said the chickens live free-range on hilly land so the meat is softer while the speciality pink rice, locally known as Ma Trá rice, used to make the noodles is planted on high mountains so it has a special fragrance. Phở hồng chua (sour) in Bắc Hà is also a favourite dish of local people.

