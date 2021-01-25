Singaporean scholar impressed by Việt Nam’s successes13th National Party Congress – new milestone in Việt Nam’s development processViệt Nam’s foreign policy greatly enhances the country’s position: expertNational Party Congress will guarantee present and future of Việt Nam: Cuban journalistArmed forces hold rehearsal in preparation for 13th National Party Congress Posters for upcoming 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on the street of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức Vietnam News Agency talks to Nguyễn Thanh Bình, permanent deputy head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, on personnel issues and voting regulations for the country’s leaders on the cusp of the 13th National Party Congress Could you tell us about the quality of officials planned to be elected to the 13th tenure Party Central Committee compared to the 12th tenure? Based on the assessment results of the strategic personnel for the 2016-21 term and following terms as well, the Politburo has directed the building and implementation of a scheme on formulating a personnel planning for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and other key Party and State officials for the 2021-26 term, in a way that is democratic, infallible, objective,… Read full this story

Personnel procedures for upcoming Party congress 'transparent, democratic, objective': Party official have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.