People’s Artist, Việt Nam’s voice maestro Nguyễn Trung Kiên dies at 82

People’s Artist, Việt Nam’s voice maestro Nguyễn Trung Kiên. HÀ NỘI — People’s Artist Nguyễn Trung Kiên, the voice maestro of many generations of singers in Việt Nam has sighed his last this morning at the Bạch Mai Hospital. Deputy head of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Phạm Thế Thạch said the doctors had tried their best to prolong his life, but his health complications caused a kidney failure. His only son Quốc Trung, a music producer known across the country and abroad announced on his Facebook account, which reads, “Thank you for bringing me to this life. Your wish to make your granddaughter happy in a marriage has been accomplished, so you can be free to start your new journey. “You had a beautiful life that I’m proud to be a part of. May be somewhere some other time, I wish we shall meet again so that I can call you Dad one more time! Good bye, Daddy!” Full profile of the maestro, his career and his legacy in training young artists shall be updated by Viet Nam News soon. VNS

